Rashida Tlaib's fascist comment sparks wild House hearing shouting match

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib had a fiery back-and-forth with Florida's Byron Donalds during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday.

The backstory:

The outspoken Democrat blasted President Donald Trump's Washington DC crime crackdown, slipping in a jab about the National Guard decision by the Trump administration as "fascist" during the hearing with Mayor Muriel Bowser and other DC leaders.

"We can't be passive right now ... nobody over there should take this personally," she said, motioning at the Republican side of the chamber. "It's really important we stand up against this fascist takeover - that's not a bad word, it's a fact."

Tlaib then went on to say the committee can't allow "rhetoric" that makes DC seem unsafe. She earlier mentioned that Detroit suffers from being painted by a similar broad brush making for an "ugly picture that isn't reflective."

At that point, Donalds interjected, bringing up the fascist remark.

"Chairman, I think it's insane that the gentle lady doesn't have an argument, but she's going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we were from the Third Reich. This is insane."

Donalds, who is Black, became louder and spoke directly to Tlaib.

"Do I look like a member of the Third Right to you, Ms. Tlaib? Is that what I look to you? Is that what you think?" he said.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R). Photo from X.

"Please, oh please," Tlaib yelled, referring to the ‘ghost voting’ that Donalds uses with other members of Congress casting his vote when he isn't present. "You’re the one taking your voting card, giving it to somebody, committing a crime. That’s unethical."

The two spoke over each other with the volume going up on both sides.

"But to say something like that to myself and all of my colleagues is way out of line," Donalds said. "But it's okay, right? Right?"

Tlaib went back at him.

"You hold yourself accountable before you talk about Washington, DC. Keep Washington, DC out of your mouth," she yelled.

"Hold your own self accountable," Donalds responded. "How about that."

Tlaib then started chanting "Free DC, Free DC" before the hearing came back under control.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Thursday.

Afterwards, Donalds said emotions are still raw for himself and conservatives in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Donalds and Kirk were friends.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson is accused of having leftist ideology radicalize him before the Sept. 10 shooting, according to investigators.

"I think it was important to set the record straight, Congresswoman Tlaib tried to call me and my colleagues fascist," he said. "In light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it is even more of a sore subject now than it ever has been - and I find it to be reprehensible.

"I think if people want to start talking about being responsible with their rhetoric, it should start with Congresswoman Tlaib."