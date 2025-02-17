Rebel Dogs Detroit seeks new homes for injured dogs

The Brief Two injured dogs were rescued by Rebel Dogs Detroit after police found them. One dog named Glacier appeared to be shot, and may be paralyzed. The rescue group is trying to find a foster home for them.



Two injured dogs who were found by rescuers, were given a second chance when Rebel Dogs Detroit gave them a safe and happy future.

Some of the details and images in this story are upsetting, reader and viewer discretion is advised.

What we know:

It was a horrible scene on Detroit's east side where the two dogs were found on Saturday. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit said they got a call from a Detroit police officer who came across them.

"There was a dog bleeding out on the street who had very shallow breathing," she said.

The dog they call Glacier and another dog they call Venice were both hospitalized. Meanwhile, for Glacier, his future is uncertain.

"When we did get Glacier to the hospital, that's when they did X-rays and determined that he had been shot in the spine and that he was going to be paralyzed on his back end," said Fleming.

Why you should care:

Glacier will be a disabled dog as soon as he is healed and will need a wheelchair and very special care.

Being a disabled dog, Glacier is definitely going to have some special needs, but Rebel Dogs Detroit says they will be there to help his new family along the way.

What's next:

They are on the lookout for that person or family ready to make a major commitment to Glacier, including doctor appointments and physical therapy.

"We are there to support all our fosters along the way. We provide supplies, we provide training support, we provide food, we provide all the medical care. All of that is covered, and we're also here to help you navigate the challenges as they unfold," Fleming said.

They just need someone ready and willing to commit to this disabled dog and to Venice, who doesn't have a foster family yet as well.

"It's extremely hard to say what their story is. We can just know what we want their story to be moving forward, and that's safety, love, happiness, and we're going to work to provide that," said Fleming.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what happened to the two dogs or how they were hurt.

Contact Rebel Dogs Detroit on Facebook or Instagram or their website.