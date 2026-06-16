Recall for Orb Funkee squeeze toy in Michigan due to asbestos concerns
(FOX 2) - A squeeze toy called an Orb Funkee is the subject of a major recall in Michigan after the discovery of possible asbestos inside.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking families to check their homes for the toy and properly dispose of the product immediately.
The toy is shaped like a golden monkey, though the product comes in other colors like orange, purple, and green.
Dig deeper:
Two models of the Orb Funkee squeeze toys are part of the recall.
The reason is that the sand inside the toy might contain asbestos.
Disposal Information
The health department has different steps for disposing of the toy, depending on if its broken or not.
- If the toy has not broken open: Seal the toy in two heavy plastic bags, i.e. double bagged. Take it to a Type 2 licensed landfill for disposal. Search for a Type 2 licensed landfill near you on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Michigan Materials Management Facilities map.
- Seal the toy in two heavy plastic bags, i.e. double bagged.
- Take it to a Type 2 licensed landfill for disposal.
- Search for a Type 2 licensed landfill near you on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Michigan Materials Management Facilities map.
- If the toy has rips, tears or the sand has escaped the toy: Call a contractor licensed to clean up and dispose of asbestos. Search for licensed local contractors on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Contractor Search web page. Follow the EPA’s Asbestos Dos and Don’ts for the Homeowner. Do not vacuum or sweep spilled sand. This may spread the asbestos in the air, make it easier to breathe in and cause long-term lung damage
- Call a contractor licensed to clean up and dispose of asbestos.
- Search for licensed local contractors on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Contractor Search web page.
- Follow the EPA’s Asbestos Dos and Don’ts for the Homeowner.
- Do not vacuum or sweep spilled sand. This may spread the asbestos in the air, make it easier to breathe in and cause long-term lung damage
Local perspective:
Asbestos is a dangerous chemical that can cause long-lasting damage to one's lungs.
Once used for building construction, it has since been banned.
The Source: The Michigan health department was cited for this story.