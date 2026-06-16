Recall for Orb Funkee squeeze toy in Michigan due to asbestos concerns

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The Brief The Michigan health department is warning anyone who has purchased a specific Orb Funkee toy model to dispose of it immediately. Concerns of asbestos inside prompted a major recall from the U.S. Consumer Protection Bureau.



A squeeze toy called an Orb Funkee is the subject of a major recall in Michigan after the discovery of possible asbestos inside.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking families to check their homes for the toy and properly dispose of the product immediately.

The toy is shaped like a golden monkey, though the product comes in other colors like orange, purple, and green.

Dig deeper:

Two models of the Orb Funkee squeeze toys are part of the recall.

The reason is that the sand inside the toy might contain asbestos.

Disposal Information

The health department has different steps for disposing of the toy, depending on if its broken or not.

Local perspective:

Asbestos is a dangerous chemical that can cause long-lasting damage to one's lungs.

Once used for building construction, it has since been banned.