Detroit police: Man shoots neighbor during argument on city's west side

The Brief Detroit police say a man shot his neighbor when an argument escalated Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Humphrey Street. DPD rushed the 29-year-old victim to the hospital where he is hospitalized in stable condition.



A police situation is wrapping up on the city's west side Thursday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police say that an argument between a man and his neighbor led to a shooting.

"The suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him," said a Detroit police spokesperson.

The victim, who is 29, is in stable condition at a nearby hospital. A vehicle with at least one bullet hole in it, was removed from the scene by a tow truck this morning.

Police units responded around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Humphery Street, just west of Dexter.

Officers with guns drawn swarmed the area and at one point appeared to search one of the residences.

One person appeared to be taken into custody but was released soon after.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the suspect has been arrested or if anyone else is involved.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or to DetroitRewardsTV.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

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