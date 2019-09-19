Recipe for Andiamo veal and mushroom ragout

Chef Jim Oppat from Andiamo joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make a veal and mushroom ragout.

You can get his recipe below.

VEAL AND MUSHROOM RAGOUT

(YIELD: 1 GALLON)

1 cup Extra virgin olive oil

1 stick Butter

2 ounces Pancetta, ground 1/8"

8 ounces Onion, ground ¼"

2 ounces Carrot, ground ¼"

2 ounces Celery, ground ¼"

½ bunch Fresh parsley, ground ¼"

2 ounces Fresh basil, ground ¼"

2 pounds Veal, ground ¾"

1 ounce Flour

1 teaspoon Dry basil

1/4 teaspoon Dry marjoram

2 teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Pepper

1 pound Mushrooms, quartered

1/3 cup White wine

3 cans San Marzano diced tomatoes, 28oz each

8 ounces Tomato paste

1/2 cup Heavy whipping cream

3 cups Cold water

DIRECTIONS:

1. Grind the vegetables into a fine paste in a food processor.

2. Sauté the pancetta, onion, carrot, celery, parsley and basil in the oil and butter for about 5 minutes.

3. Add the veal and cook until it is no longer pink.

4. Add the flour and mix thoroughly to make a roux and cook for two minutes, ensure there is no clumping.

5. Add the basil, marjoram, salt, pepper and the porcini mushrooms.

6. Add the wine; cook 1 minute reducing by half.

7. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, heavy cream and water.

8. Cook for about 1 hour, the veal will be fork tender when finished.

9. Adjust consistency as needed and be sure to properly season to your taste with salt and pepper.

10. Can be made ahead of time and reheated as needed.

11. Store for up to 3 days.