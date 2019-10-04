Recipe for Candado's El Santo Taco
(FOX 2) - National Taco Day is Oct. 4, and Condado's Tacos has a special deal for you to celebrate.
The restaurant is offering a free taco with any purchase all day long. Condado sells $3.50-4.50 tacos, as well as queso, guacamole, salsa and a variety of creatively flavored margaritas and cocktails.
Chris Mendoza from the restaurant joined us on The Nine to tell us more about tacos and their food. You can get a recipe below.
For building one El Santo Taco, use the below ingredients. Use as much of each of the ingredients as you like!
1 Corn hard taco shell
1 Flour soft taco shell
Diced roasted chicken, prepared your favorite way
Chopped lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Shredded queso fresco
Your favorite salsa roja
Condado Secret Sauce