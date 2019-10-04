Recipe for Candado's El Santo Taco

National Taco Day is Oct. 4, and Condado's Tacos has a special deal for you to celebrate.

The restaurant is offering a free taco with any purchase all day long. Condado sells $3.50-4.50 tacos, as well as queso, guacamole, salsa and a variety of creatively flavored margaritas and cocktails.

Chris Mendoza from the restaurant joined us on The Nine to tell us more about tacos and their food. You can get a recipe below.

For building one El Santo Taco, use the below ingredients. Use as much of each of the ingredients as you like!

1 Corn hard taco shell

1 Flour soft taco shell

Diced roasted chicken, prepared your favorite way

Chopped lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Shredded queso fresco

Your favorite salsa roja

Condado Secret Sauce