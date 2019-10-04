Expand / Collapse search

Recipe for Candado's El Santo Taco

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - National Taco Day is Oct. 4, and Condado's Tacos has a special deal for you to celebrate. 

The restaurant is offering a free taco with any purchase all day long. Condado sells $3.50-4.50 tacos, as well as queso, guacamole, salsa and a variety of creatively flavored margaritas and cocktails. 

Celebrating National Taco Day with Condado's Tacos

Chris Mendoza from Condado Tacos joins us on The Nine on National Taco Day.

Chris Mendoza from the restaurant joined us on The Nine to tell us more about tacos and their food. You can get a recipe below. 

For building one El Santo Taco, use the below ingredients. Use as much of each of the ingredients as you like!
    1 Corn hard taco shell
    1 Flour soft taco shell
    Diced roasted chicken, prepared your favorite way
    Chopped lettuce 
    Diced tomatoes
    Shredded queso fresco
    Your favorite salsa roja
    Condado Secret Sauce