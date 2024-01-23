Recipe: Tom's Oyster Bar's savory cheddar-scallion waffles
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Make a delicious meal from Tom's Oyster Bar in Royal Oak at home.
Chef Jamal Alashmaly shares a recipe for savory cheddar-scallion waffles
Servings: 12 Waffles
Ingredients
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons sugar
1 + 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons butter melted and cooled slightly
2 cups buttermilk
3 whole eggs
1 cup packed grated sharp cheddar cheese
6 scallions thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
neutral oil for greasing the waffle iron
Instructions
In a large bowl, whisk together the baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, and flour until well combined. S
tir in the cheese and scallions. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the butter, buttermilk, and eggs. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and fold until just moistened through.
Heat a classic, non-Belgian waffle iron and brush with neutral oil. Add about 1/2 a cup of waffle batter (I use an ice cream scoop with a release lever to make things easy) to the waffle iron and cook until golden brown.
Keep finished waffles warm on a wire rack in a 200F oven while the remaining waffles cook. Enjoy right away, or freeze and reheat in a 350F oven later