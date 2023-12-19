Recipe: Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It's that time of year when home-style cooking with heavier, heartier foods are in season. Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat stopped by to show us their Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu.
Ingredients:
- 4 Oz olive 100% oil
- 2 oz unsalted butter
- 3 oz Pancetta, minced
- 4 oz Spanish Onion, minced
- 2 oz Carrot, minced
- 2 oz Celery, minced
- 1 oz Peeled Garlic, minced
- ½ oz Italian Parsley, minced
- ½ oz Fresh Basil, torn or knife cut
- 1.5 lb Wild Boar Shoulder, diced ½" pieces
- ½ Tbls. Basil, dried spice
- 1/8 Tbls. Marjoram, dried spice
- 3 sprig Fresh Thyme, chopped
- 1 sprig Fresh Rosemary, chopped
- ½ ea Lemon, zest only
- ½ ea Orange, zest only
- 1 oz Iodized salt
- ½ Tbl Black Pepper, ground
- 1 oz Flour
- 1/2 lb Porcini Mushrooms (can use frozen)
- 2 fl oz Chablis wine
- 1 can San Marzano strips tomatoes 28 oz cans
- 8 oz Tomato paste
- 3 fl oz Cream, fresh
- 2 cup Beef Stock or broth as needed Salt and Pepper to taste
Method:
• Trim the boar shoulder of any glands, sinew and excess fat then dice into stew-sized pieces.
• Cook the grind and dry spices together in the oil and butter in a large rondeau
• Season the boar and cook thoroughly, browning on all sides
• Add the flour to make a roux, cook 3-5 minutes
• Add the mushrooms and deglaze with the wine
• Add the rest of the ingredients and stir constantly while coming to a high simmer
• Cook at a low simmer for about 30-40 minutes to marry the flavors
• Adjust the consistency and check the seasonings
• The ragu is finished cooking when the boar is fork-tender
• Make final adjustments with salt and pepper
• Serve over your favorite pasta, risotto or your favorite starch (gnocchi, mashed potato, ravioli, etc.)