Recipe: Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu

Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu

FOX 2 (WJBK) - It's that time of year when home-style cooking with heavier, heartier foods are in season. Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat stopped by to show us their Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Oz olive 100% oil
  • 2 oz unsalted butter
  • 3 oz Pancetta, minced
  • 4 oz Spanish Onion, minced
  • 2 oz Carrot, minced
  • 2 oz Celery, minced
  • 1 oz Peeled Garlic, minced
  • ½ oz Italian Parsley, minced
  • ½ oz Fresh Basil, torn or knife cut
  • 1.5 lb Wild Boar Shoulder, diced ½" pieces
  • ½ Tbls. Basil, dried spice
  • 1/8 Tbls. Marjoram, dried spice
  • 3 sprig Fresh Thyme, chopped
  • 1 sprig Fresh Rosemary, chopped
  • ½ ea Lemon, zest only
  • ½ ea Orange, zest only
  • 1 oz Iodized salt
  • ½ Tbl Black Pepper, ground
  • 1 oz Flour
  • 1/2 lb Porcini Mushrooms (can use frozen)
  • 2 fl oz Chablis wine
  • 1 can San Marzano strips tomatoes 28 oz cans
  • 8 oz Tomato paste
  • 3 fl oz Cream, fresh
  • 2 cup Beef Stock or broth as needed Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

• Trim the boar shoulder of any glands, sinew and excess fat then dice into stew-sized pieces.

• Cook the grind and dry spices together in the oil and butter in a large rondeau

• Season the boar and cook thoroughly, browning on all sides

• Add the flour to make a roux, cook 3-5 minutes

• Add the mushrooms and deglaze with the wine

• Add the rest of the ingredients and stir constantly while coming to a high simmer

• Cook at a low simmer for about 30-40 minutes to marry the flavors

• Adjust the consistency and check the seasonings

• The ragu is finished cooking when the boar is fork-tender

• Make final adjustments with salt and pepper

• Serve over your favorite pasta, risotto or your favorite starch (gnocchi, mashed potato, ravioli, etc.)
 