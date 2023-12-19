Recipe: Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu

It's that time of year when home-style cooking with heavier, heartier foods are in season. Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat stopped by to show us their Wild Boar and Porcini Mushroom Ragu.

Ingredients:

4 Oz olive 100% oil

2 oz unsalted butter

3 oz Pancetta, minced

4 oz Spanish Onion, minced

2 oz Carrot, minced

2 oz Celery, minced

1 oz Peeled Garlic, minced

½ oz Italian Parsley, minced

½ oz Fresh Basil, torn or knife cut

1.5 lb Wild Boar Shoulder, diced ½" pieces

½ Tbls. Basil, dried spice

1/8 Tbls. Marjoram, dried spice

3 sprig Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 sprig Fresh Rosemary, chopped

½ ea Lemon, zest only

½ ea Orange, zest only

1 oz Iodized salt

½ Tbl Black Pepper, ground

1 oz Flour

1/2 lb Porcini Mushrooms (can use frozen)

2 fl oz Chablis wine

1 can San Marzano strips tomatoes 28 oz cans

8 oz Tomato paste

3 fl oz Cream, fresh

2 cup Beef Stock or broth as needed Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

• Trim the boar shoulder of any glands, sinew and excess fat then dice into stew-sized pieces.

• Cook the grind and dry spices together in the oil and butter in a large rondeau

• Season the boar and cook thoroughly, browning on all sides

• Add the flour to make a roux, cook 3-5 minutes

• Add the mushrooms and deglaze with the wine

• Add the rest of the ingredients and stir constantly while coming to a high simmer

• Cook at a low simmer for about 30-40 minutes to marry the flavors

• Adjust the consistency and check the seasonings

• The ragu is finished cooking when the boar is fork-tender

• Make final adjustments with salt and pepper

• Serve over your favorite pasta, risotto or your favorite starch (gnocchi, mashed potato, ravioli, etc.)

