Recipes for a healthier Super Bowl

Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joined us on The Nine to share a few recipes with us for a healthier Super Bowl Sunday.

You can get her recipes for slow cooker bourbon chicken, broccoli slaw and peanut butter and dark chocolate cheesecake dip below.

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.

SLOW COOKER BOURBON CHICKEN

Ingredients



1 1/2 lbs. chicken thighs, boneless and skinless OR chicken breasts

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1/2 cup diced onion

1 cup honey

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. heart healthy oil of choice

2 tsp. minced garlic

1/4 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

2 tsp. cornstarch

1-2 Tbsp. water



Instructions

**Pressure Cooker

1. Mix all ingredients except the cornstarch and water and place into inner pot.

2. Lock cover into place and seal steam nozzle.

3. Cook on the "Poultry" setting or manually set for 15 minutes. If you are using frozen chicken, add an additional 10 minutes.

4. Naturally release pressure for 5 minutes then quick release remaining pressure.

5. Remove chicken and dice to desired size.

6. Set Instant Pot setting to sauté.

7. In a bowl, combine cornstarch and water.

8. Add cornstarch mixture and chicken to pot and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until thickened.

9. Serve warm with favorite vegetable and whole grain carb, such as broccoli and quinoa. Enjoy!

**Slow Cooker

1. Spray slow cooker or use slow cooker bag.

2. Put chicken in single layer across the bottom of slow cooker.

3. Mix the rest of the ingredients, except the cornstarch and water.

4. Pour sauce over chicken. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours.

5. Shred when fully cooked and serve hot. Enjoy!

BROCCOLI SLAW

Ingredients



2 cups broccoli stems, shredded or thinly sliced

1-2 cup shredded or julienned carrots

2 cups of cabbage, finely sliced or shredded

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp. dill weed

1/2 tsp. celery seed

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. turmeric

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. paprika

1 cup sliced almonds



Instructions

1. Place the broccoli, carrots and cabbage in a large bowl. Combine thoroughly.

2. In a shaker container with lid or shaker cup, combine the olive oil, vinegar and all the spices. Shake well.

3. Pour the dressing over the vegetables. Stir fully to coat.

4. Mix in sliced almonds right before serving. Enjoy!

PEANUT BUTTER AND DARK CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE DIP

Ingredients

4 oz 1/3 less fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt)

2 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch salt

1/2 cup mini peanut butter cups, roughly chopped (I got mine from the bulk section at Sprouts)

For serving: fruit, pretzels, vanilla wafers, etc.

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients except for peanut butter cups in a food processor. Blend until smooth and fluffy.

2. Gently stir in most of the peanut butter cups, reserving a few for garnish.

3. Spoon dip into a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining peanut butter cups. Serve with fresh fruit, pretzels, vanilla wafers, or cookies/crackers of choice.

4. If you are not serving immediately, place dip in the refrigerator until ready to serve.