Reckless driver dead after crash during police chase in Livingston County

The Brief A police chase in Brighton ended with a crash that killed the suspect. Police said officers tried to stop a reckless driver, but that driver fled and continued onto Old US-23, where they crashed. Two other drivers were involved. One was uninjured, while the other person suffered minor injuries.



A driver fleeing authorities in Livingston County died Tuesday night after crashing during the chase.

According to Brighton police, officers spotted a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly on W. Grand River around 10:45 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled. Police said they continued on Grand River to Beaver Street.

Eventually, the fleeing driver ended up on Old US-23. Police said the driver passed a vehicle going south by driving into the northbound lanes. However, when returning to the southbound lanes, the suspect sideswiped another vehicle and started spinning. While spinning, the car struck another vehicle, causing it to flip.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who was sideswiped was uninjured, while the person in the vehicle hit by the spinning car suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.