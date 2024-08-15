Reckless joyriding in Mercedes G Wagon ends with $200K SUV impounded by Dearborn cops

The driver of a luxury vehicle was caught on camera weaving in and out of freeway traffic with people hanging out of the windows and sunroof.



It didn't take long before Dearborn police were able to track them down and put the brakes on the risky behavior.

"I’ve been doing this for 26-plus years and yes, I’ve seen this for a long time," said Chief Issa Shahin, Dearborn police. "But we’ve got to do a better job in the city of driving safely."

The out -of-town wedding-goers rented a $200,000 Mercedes G Wagon on Wednesday- and then drove crazy on the Southfield freeway near Michigan Avenue.

"We ended up finding that vehicle in the west end of Dearborn and individuals were cited for a number of misdemeanors - not just the person driving the car, but the people hanging outside the vehicle," Shahin said. "The vehicle was impounded and we are waiting to see to see if forfeiture is appropriate."

Meaning the police could take the vehicle - but it belongs to Dream Luxury Car Rental.

"I saw my car on Instagram, people hanging out of my car, and it’s like you know, you’re renting this car and you're doing something stupid," said Nader Zahr. "Why would you want to take that risk - on the highway too?"

It’s even more bizarre is they paid $1,500 a day to rent the G Wagon and put down $1,000 deposit.

"I expect people to be more wary when they’re renting these cars because they’re spending a lot of money," Zahn said. "You don’t want to do something stupid and lose that money."

And the chief said that they are cracking down on reckless driving.

"The city is investing a million dollars this fiscal year in traffic-calming measures," Shahin said.

These reckless drivers will eventually get their day in court. But the chief says, he needs the public to call the police if you see reckless driving.

"We're getting these tips from community members," Shahin said. "And they're getting a knock on the door from the Dearborn police and getting their cars impounded."