Recruitment underway for Girls State program, held by Michigan chapter of American Legion Auxiliary

What would American democracy look like in the hands of teenage girls?

The question is both the subject of a documentary called "Girls State" and an annual competition run by the American Legion Auxiliary both in the chapter in Michigan and others across the country.

An experiment in how a demographic not represented in our current government might build up an infrastructure that could run a country, it gives young women the opportunity to test the waters in nation-building.

And according to those that have gone through the program, it's one of the best experiences ever - and had vital lessons for all those who took part.

"I think the most important thing that I learned was just being able to share your ideas and opinions with people that are from all sorts of different backgrounds," said Saanvi Jingilipalem. "You have girls from all across Michigan, like obviously people have different views on different policies."

Jingilipalem is a senior at Salem High School. She was more than happy to capitalize on the melting pot of opportunity that awaited her. So was Gianna Roux, who attends Grosse Pointe North. After all, "what 16-year-old is writing bills and grants?" she asks.

"Just working with a bunch of girls my age that all had similar passions and are very dedicated to their work - it was really cool to see," she said. "These girls are now like some of my best friends. I still talk to them to this day."

The weeklong program has taken place since the 40s. Participants are split into one of two political parties and housed in mock cities and counties.

From there, they are given a packet of information that explains the state they live in and the issues they must remedy.

"We kind of had to work together to figure out a solution for that," said Jingilipalem.

The women hold conventions, select their party's platform, and their candidates for governor, secretary of state, supreme court, and more - giving a window into all three branches of government and beyond.

And what's more, there's a mock trial with prosecutors, judges, and a jury.

Those that take part also join an impressive network of great women, who include members of presidential cabinets, mayors, governors, and even U.S. senators like Debbie Stabenow.

The 83rd session of the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Michigan, Girls State program is scheduled for June 23 to June 29, 2024, Michigan State University's campus. The cost to send a student is $425, which is paid for by a sponsor.

If you're interested in applying, go to michalaux.org and click on ALA Girls State.