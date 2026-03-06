Red Wings add defenseman Justin Faulk at trade deadline amid flurry of moves

article

The Brief The Red Wings added a forward and a defenseman at the NHL trade deadline. On Friday the Wings traded for Justin Faulk from the Blues on Friday. On Thursday Detroit brought back forward David Perron from the Senators.



The Red Wings were one of the buyers at the NHL trade deadline, trying to snap a nine-season playoff drought.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday the Wings traded for defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues.

In exchange, Detroit sent defenseman Justin Holl, Russian prospect forward Dmitiri Buchelnikov and a first- and third-round pick in this year’s draft.

Faulk, 33, is a right-handed shot and has 11 goals and 21 assists this season with a -3 plus/minus.

The Red Wings acquired the San Jose Shark's third round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Elmer Soderblom earlier today.

On Thursday night the Red Wings added left wing David Perron from the Ottawa Senators. Detroit shipped a conditional 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Perron returns to the Wings with 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games this season and is currently on injured reserve and last played Jan. 20.

OTTAWA, CANADA - JANUARY 3: David Perron #57 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the Winnipeg Jets on January 3, 2026 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) Expand

The Red Wings signed Perron to a two-year deal in 2022 as a free agent. He left two years later to sign with the Senators.



