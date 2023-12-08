Missing Redford 15-year-old prone to seizures, police asking for help

article

A 15-year-old boy who suffers from seizures is missing, according to Redford Township police.

Miles Murphy is described as a Black male. He is 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighs about 170 lbs.

He was last seen in the area of Lexington and 7 Mile Road wearing a puffy coat, gray sweatpants, and white shoes, police said.

"Miles suffers from seizures and has not taken his medication," according to police. "Miles made suicidal statements and is believed not to be armed with any sort of weapon."

Redford police are asking the public for assistance in locating Murphy. Anyone with information, please call 313-387-2500.