Redford man killed in crash after losing control, hitting bridge on I-75 in Detroit

A 27-year-old Redford Township man is dead after a crash on I-75.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on I-75 near 8 Mile Road.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the area for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.

Police say the man was driving at a high rate of speed in the left lane when he lost control and hit a bridge embankment.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was killed in the crash.

All lanes on northbound I-75 were closed as police investigated.