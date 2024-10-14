Redford man killed in Monroe County motorcycle crash

A Redford Township man died Friday after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police said the 55-year-old victim was riding a Harley-Davidson north on U.S. Turnpike near Roberts in Berlin Township when he lost control and went off the road just before 4 p.m. The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-242-3500.