Redford Township police have released an alert for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Jordan Shepard was last seen in the Beech Daly and Schoolcraft area last Wednesday, Aug. 4. Police say it is possible he's with his biological mother without guardian's consent.

Jordan is about 5 feet, 1 inch, and 100 pounds.



If anyone knows his whereabouts call Redford police at 313-387-2500.