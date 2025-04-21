Redford police search for suspect in deadly hit and run crash with motorcycle

The Brief A suspected driver involved in a deadly crash is wanted by Redford police after leaving a motorcyclist dead and the bike engulfed in flames. The crash happened at the intersection of Plymouth and Beech Daly on Sunday night. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died.



Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly crash in Redford Township that left a motorcyclist dead and the bike engulfed in flames.

The backstory:

The crash happened at the intersection of Plymouth and Beech Daly on Sunday night. Police say the motorcyclist was heading north on Beech Daly when a white Cadillac tried to make a left turn onto Plymouth, leading to the collision.

What they're saying:

Police found the motorcyclist lying near their bike, which was on fire. They say the white Cadillac involved in the crash drove off.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. While it's not clear who the other driver involved is, police say they’ve identified a possible match.

Just hours after the crash, investigators say they found the alleged white Cadillac in Detroit, but there have been no arrests yet.

What you can do:

Officials are asking for the community's help, and if anyone has any information, they can give them a call at 313-387-2500.