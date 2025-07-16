Redford Summer Olympics gives young trauma survivors chance to heal

The Brief A group of children were given the chance to overcome trauma in a fun outdoor event in Redford. It's their first-ever Summer Olympics, says Tenetia Pulliam, designed to use physical activity and healthy eating as a means to heal from trauma. CEO Kevin Roach says the boys, ages 10-18, live on campus, and the fun event is a part of MCHS's residential treatment program.



It was all fun and games in Redford for a special group of kids. They played in the sun, using physical activity as a means to overcome trauma.

Big picture view:

For a group of boys at the Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford, Wednesday was filled with fun and a lot of walking.

"You can see them or hear them over there. I mean, they’re excited," said Director of Residential Services Tenetia Pulliam. "They’re learning that walking is healthy. So we did some trivia beforehand. How many steps did you walk per day? How much time should you walk per day? Is it okay walking alone or can you make it a fun game?"

It's their first-ever Summer Olympics, says Tenetia Pulliam, designed to use physical activity and healthy eating as a means to heal from trauma. They even had a beverage-making contest.

"You know when you say it to some people, they say ‘it doesn’t matter what you eat.’ I might feel a little sluggish or different ways. But a lot of people don’t understand that when you go out, even when you go to the doctors, they test you for different things you’re allergic to," said Pulliam. "That affects your mood. That affects how you react to things."

What they're saying:

CEO Kevin Roach says the boys, ages 10-18, live on campus, and the fun event is a part of MCHS's residential treatment program.

"What we firmly believe is with all the treatment and support that we’re giving them, children deserve to play," Roach said. "We want our children to have that entire mind, body, and spirit experience."

He says the boys have survived severe trauma.

The goal of the staff and volunteers is to get so involved, to help give them the childhood and summer fun they’ve never had before.

"At the end of the day, we know that our children, or any child, deserve to have fun, to experience joy, to have some success, to engage in team activities. So that’s what this entire week is all about," said Roach.

What's next:

The Olympics go on all week long, and FOX 2 is hearing there's going to be a champion crowned at the end.