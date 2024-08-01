Redford Township issues advisory due to lead levels in drinking water

During routine drinking water testing in Redford Township, elevated lead levels were discovered in some samples, leading to a Lead Action Level Exceedance Public Advisory.

Samples were taken from 60 homes in the township. According to the advisory, the lead 90th percentile for the township’s tested water supply is 16 parts per billion (ppb), which exceeds the Action Level of 15 ppb after seven of the tested homes had levels above 15 ppb. It's not a new situation, the township said; it is a continuation of the 2023 Action Level Exceedance.

This isn’t based on a health standard, but it does mean leaders must investigate water quality samples, and educate their residents on lead in drinking water.

Redford provided ways to reduce exposure to lead in water, along with information on how eligible residents can get free filters from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Tips for avoiding lead exposure:

Check whether your home has a lead service line. Homes with lead service lines have an increased

risk of having high lead levels in drinking water.

• Run your water to flush out lead-containing water.

o If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until

it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.

o If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from

your home or building’s plumbing and the lead service line.

• The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends that Michigan

households use a certified lead-reducing drinking water filter if your home has or if you are

uncertain if it has a source of lead, such as one of the following:

o Lead or galvanized plumbing.

o A lead service line carrying water from the street to their residence.

o Copper plumbing with lead solder before 1988 (EGLE recommendation).

o Old faucets and fittings that were sold before 2014.

• Use the filter until you are able to remove sources of household lead plumbing, such as:

o Replace pre-2014 faucets.

o Get a lead inspection and replace needed plumbing.

• Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction and

NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction (Class I).

• For filters to work properly, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Use cold water (not hot water) for drinking, preparing food, or cooking, or preparing baby formula.

• Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water.

• Clean your faucet aerator to remove trapped debris.

How to get a free water filter:

MDHHS is offering free certified lead-reducing filters and replacement cartridges to Redford Township

households that meet both of the following:

• Have or are unsure if they have one of the below:

o Lead or galvanized plumbing.

o A lead service line carrying water from the street to their residence.

o Old faucets and fittings that were sold before 2014.

• Include a Medicaid-enrolled child or children under 19 or Medicaid-enrolled pregnant person.



Eligible residents can pick up a faucet water filter or pitcher filter at the Leo Snage Public Services Building at 12200 Beech Daly Road, Redford, MI 48239 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or contact the MDHHS Drinking Water Hotline at 844-934-1315.