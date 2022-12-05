Refundable National championship tickets on sale for University of Michigan fans

The University of Michigan is only one game away from playing in their first national championship in decades.

For the superstitious, it may be too early to dream of winning the last game of the season. But for the folks out there ready to go all in, tickets are already up for grabs for the national championship game.

Suites are available to reserve for University of Michigan fans for the Jan. 9 game. This year, the big game is being played in Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers.

Those willing to push their belief to the brink and reserve the suites will also have the chance to refund their deposits if they don't win the semi-final game against Texas Christian University. Both teams will compete in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.sofistadium.com/collegefootball or by calling 424-396-6827.

The Wolverines' road to the College Football Playoff was never a guarantee when the season started. But an undefeated season soon emerged, and once a dominant victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes was secured, it was clear Michigan wouldn't see their season snuffed out yet.

Last year, their hopes were trounced by a tough Georgia Bulldogs team. This year, Michigan comes in ranked higher and with more experience. While they won't need to go through the SEC Champions to get to the final game, it's not out of the realm they play them again in the National Championship.

And if not Georgia, Michigan could be looking at a rematch with the Buckeyes if they can survive their own semi-final match.