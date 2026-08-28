Registered sex offender arrested in Warren for being an alleged Peeping Tom

The Brief Warren police say that person is 22-year-old Justin Moore. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning on Pinto near 12 Mile and Hoover. Investigators say the girl yelled for her mom, who called 911. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.



An alleged peeping Tom has been arrested in Warren while on probation for home invasion and sexual assault.

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Warren police say that person is 22-year-old Justin Moore. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning on Pinto near 12 Mile and Hoover, the same street Moore lists as his place of residence in the sex offender registry.

"A juvenile female in the bathroom getting ready for school looks out the window and sees somebody staring at her through the window," said Warren Lt. John Gajewski.

Investigators say the girl yelled for her mom, who called 911. Police arrived and found Moore in the backyard. He ran from police but was caught, and they say they found additional disturbing images on his cellphone.

"They did recover some digital forensics and some of the stuff on there was pretty concerning and pointed to his involvement in this incident and, obviously, we’re also looking to see if there’s any other victims out there," said Gajewski.

What's next:

Moore is charged with stalking, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated stalking, surveilling an unclothed person, resisting police and window peeping.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

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