Registration open for Royal Oak Ruck 22 March in support of veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Spend the Saturday before Veterans Day rucking in Royal Oak to help support veterans in Metro Detroit.
The community is invited to fill a backpack with 22 food or personal items to donate, or 22 pounds, if possible, as part of the Ruck 22 March.
The number 22 is important because each day, an average of 22 veterans in the United States die by suicide.
Food and personal items collected during the event will be donated to the food pantry at the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 in Clinton Township, while money collected will support mental health at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit.
The ruck march steps off at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 from Centennial Commons Park and will be 2.2 miles long.
Participation in the ruck is free, but registration is requested for planning purposes.
The food wish list includes items that veterans can use for Thanksgiving:
- Stuffing mixes
- Cranberries
- Canned green beans, corn, or other canned vegetables
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Gravy mix
- Family-size box of macaroni and cheese
- Grocery store gift cards to help with the purchase of perishable items
Other items needed:
- Clothing: Gently used or new clothing items such as jackets, pants, shirts, and shoes.
- Bedding and Linens: Clean and gently used bedding, blankets, sheets, and towels.
- Books: Books, magazines, and other reading materials.
- Toys and Games: Toys and games for children of veterans.
- Hygiene Products: Toiletries, personal care items, and grooming products.
- Baby Items: Diapers, baby clothing, and other baby essentials.
- Feminine Hygiene Products: Tampons, pads, etc.
- Gloves and Hats: Warm accessories for cold weather.
- First Aid Supplies: Band-Aids, antiseptic wipes, and basic first aid kits.
- School Supplies: Notepads, pens, pencils and highlighters.
- Entertainment Items: Books, puzzles, playing cards, or other small forms of entertainment.