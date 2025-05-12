Remembering Stewart Francke: Fans and artists look back on beloved singer

The Brief Beloved singer Stewart Francke has died at the age of 66. As a singer-songwriter herself, Jill Jack performed with Francke numerous times and remembers him as a mentor. Francke was busy with life in the mid-90s when he had a hit with ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.’



Stewart Francke has been a popular figure in the Detroit music scene for years. But after numerous health issues, the beloved singer died on May 9 at the age of 66.

Local perspective:

As a singer-songwriter herself, Jill Jack performed with Francke numerous times and remembers him as a mentor.

"I know it’s a big ask, but can you come, especially since it's the middle of winter? Can you come out and sing this with me? And he said absolutely," she said. "In the end, you don’t regret what you did, you regret what you didn’t do, so get busy."

The backstory:

Francke was busy with life in the mid-90s when he had a hit with ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.’ Even Bruce Springsteen sang a Francke song.

"I was impressed, and I think he is good guy," said Jack. "Stewart can make anything happen. You know I mean yeah, like let’s get Bruce to sing with me okay!"

Sadly, his health would deteriorate with Leukemia, and a bone marrow transplant. He then died from complications related to a stroke that he suffered back in 2019.

"So it felt like a sucker punch in the way you know it’s coming. You wish you would’ve seen him more," Jack said. "You wish you would’ve talked to him more all those things just come rushing through."

Legacy:

He had a major impact on music, with 12 albums, multiple Detroit music awards, and performances at many music festivals.

"But you know, I heard he was a great guy and a great musician and a great writer," Jack said. That’s a great legacy for Stewart that he is a great family man."