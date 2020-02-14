Rep. Rashida Tlaib rides with detained activists to station, following protest at DTW

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) was detained by police outside Detroit Metro Airport while protesting on Friday.

Sitting on the road alongside eight other people, the congresswoman was protesting unaffordable health care and low wages. Photos posted on Twitter show dozens of other workers with picket signs on the sidewalk.

The protest appears to be targeted at Delta. Tlaib was accompanied by catering workers that work at the airline, upset with the company.

The signs that individuals were holding read "Delta: One Job should be enough."

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson with DTW released a statement, reading:

"This afternoon, members of UniteHere! gathered at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. The union had a permit to demonstrate. Nine of the participants sat in the roadway on the McNamara Terminal Departures Level. Eight demonstrators refused to move when asked by Airport Authority police officers. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib eventually agreed to move; however, she chose to ride to the police department with the other demonstrators. All eight were cited and released."

Her spokesperson said she was "willingly detained" in solidarity with workers, before being released.

The tweet was posted by a member of the Unite Here group, a union that represents hotel, gaming, food service, and airline industry employees from Canada and the U.S..