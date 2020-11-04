Rep. Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in 13th District, AP declares

With Democrat Rashida Tlaib besting her opponent in the August primary race, the 13th District was hers to lose.

Called early Wednesday morning with the Detroit congresswoman up by 66% of the vote and up almost 40 points on her opponent Republican David Dudenhoefer, the freshman Democrat cruised to victory on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) questions Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 23, 2019 in Washingto Expand

While Tlaib is among the most outspoken members of the House, it hasn’t dented any of her popularity within her district.

Dudenhoefer attempted to tie Tlaib to some of her more criticized incidents like when she promised to impeach the president prior to even entering office. However, in a district as blue as the 13th, it was unlikely that reliably Democratic constituents would switch parties.