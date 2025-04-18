Report: Ford stops shipments to China of trucks, SUVs, Mustangs due to tariffs

article

The Brief The latest domino to fall from the escalating trade war with China and the US appears to be Ford's exports overseas. A report from the Wall Street Journal said that Ford is halting shipments to China due to the escalating tariffs. Vehicle shipments effected include the Mustangs, F-150 Raptors and Bronco SUVs.



Ford Motor Company has halted shipping trucks, SUVs and cars to China due to raises in tariffs, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Big picture view:

Shipments of Mustangs, F-150 Raptors and Bronco SUVs, all made in Michigan and Lincoln Navigators which are built in Kentucky, are being paused, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is the latest twist in the Trump administration's ongoing trade war which ramped up earlier this month.

Ford has been exporting vehicles to China over the past decade, as well as engines and transmissions made in America to China. The report says those continue despite the stop of vehicle shipments.

The Lincoln Nautilus is imported from China, but that is now subject to steep tariffs.

Trump recently tripled his Chinese tariff from 54% to 145%.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

