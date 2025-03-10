Report: Jets cornerback DJ Reed to sign with Lions on free agent deal

article

The Brief The Lions appear to be signing Jets cornerback DJ Reed, a veteran defensive back free agent to a three-year deal according to reports. The move is in response to Carlton Davis leaving to sign with the Patriots, also for a three-year deal. Reed brings veteran experience to a young position group that includes 2024 1st round pick Terrion Arnold and 2nd rounder Ennis Rakestraw.



The Lions have filled the need for a veteran cornerback after the free agency departure of Carlton Davis.

Published reports have the Lions working on a deal with Jets cornerback DJ Reed. The deal reportedly is for three years and $48 million.

Big picture view:

The move comes in response to Davis signing a three-year deal with the Patriots for three years and $60 million. Both corners are 28 years old, with the incoming Reed (5 feet, 9 inches) shorter in stature than Davis (6-1).

Last year Davis had 56 tackles and two interceptions while Reed had 64 tackles and one sack with zero interceptions. Davis, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay, suffered a broken jaw in Week 15.

Reed, who played in college at Kansas State, has previously played with the 49ers and Seahawks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed was the sixth-ranked free agent available overall, compared to Davis (25th).

"Reed is set to enter free agency after earning his sixth straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF overall grade," PFF's profile said. "His 70.1 coverage grade in 2024 ranked 31st among qualifying cornerbacks. He excelled in PFF's advanced metrics, boasting a 51.28% lockdown percentage."

The Source: Information for this report came from published posts on social media from NFL insiders including ESPN's Adam Schefter and a capsule report by Pro Football Focus.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 17: New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) runs to the ball as he defends during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, Fla. (Photo Expand



