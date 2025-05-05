Reports: Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to be suspended 2 games related to sign-stealing case

article

The Brief U-M football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games next fall according to the AP and ESPN. It is part of a self-sanction by the school in response to the 2023 sign-stealing allegations involving a former coaching staff member. The suspension has not been finalized, but as of now, include the Central Michigan and Nebraska games. in weeks 3 and 4.



The University of Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games next season, according to the Associated Press, citing sources on what the school is considering a self-imposed sanction.

The backstory:

Moore's suspension is in connection to failing to cooperate when allegations swirled around the program involving the sign-stealing investigation from 2023 when Jim Harbaugh was coach.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told the AP that Moore will miss the third and fourth games this season - the Sept. 13 home game against Central Michigan University and at Nebraska on Sept. 20. The suspension includes all athletic-related duties, as well, the AP says.

The sign-stealing claims involved former staff member Connor Stallions which surfaced during the Wolverines' run for a national championship. Stallions resigned during the season.

Michigan was accused of sending people, led by Stallions, to opponents’ games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals.

Harbaugh was suspended the last three regular season games of 2023 by The Big 10 for violating its "Sportsmanship Policy/"

Moore's expected suspension - first reported by ESPN - is not finalized, according to the AP sources.

The Source: Information for this report is from published stories by the Associated Press and ESPN.



