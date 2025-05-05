Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to be suspended 2 games related to sign-stealing case

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 5, 2025 2:23pm EDT
Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines walks the sideline at the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl game against Alabama on Dec. 31. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

    • U-M football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be suspended for two games next fall according to the AP and ESPN.
    • It is part of a self-sanction by the school in response to the 2023 sign-stealing allegations involving a former coaching staff member.
    • The suspension has not been finalized, but as of now, include the Central Michigan and Nebraska games. in weeks 3 and 4.

FOX 2 - The University of Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games next season, according to the Associated Press, citing sources on what the school is considering a self-imposed sanction.

The backstory:

Moore's suspension is in connection to failing to cooperate when allegations swirled around the program involving the sign-stealing investigation from 2023 when Jim Harbaugh was coach.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told the AP that Moore will miss the third and fourth games this season - the Sept. 13 home game against Central Michigan University and at Nebraska on Sept. 20. The suspension includes all athletic-related duties, as well, the AP says.

The sign-stealing claims involved former staff member Connor Stallions which surfaced during the Wolverines' run for a national championship. Stallions resigned during the season.

Michigan was accused of sending people, led by Stallions, to opponents’ games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals.

Harbaugh was suspended the last three regular season games of 2023 by The Big 10 for violating its "Sportsmanship Policy/"

Moore's expected suspension - first reported by ESPN -  is not finalized, according to the AP sources.

The Source: Information for this report is from published stories by the Associated Press and ESPN. 


 

