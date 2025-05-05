Reports: Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to be suspended 2 games related to sign-stealing case
FOX 2 - The University of Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games next season, according to the Associated Press, citing sources on what the school is considering a self-imposed sanction.
The backstory:
Moore's suspension is in connection to failing to cooperate when allegations swirled around the program involving the sign-stealing investigation from 2023 when Jim Harbaugh was coach.
Two sources familiar with the investigation told the AP that Moore will miss the third and fourth games this season - the Sept. 13 home game against Central Michigan University and at Nebraska on Sept. 20. The suspension includes all athletic-related duties, as well, the AP says.
The sign-stealing claims involved former staff member Connor Stallions which surfaced during the Wolverines' run for a national championship. Stallions resigned during the season.
Michigan was accused of sending people, led by Stallions, to opponents’ games to record video that would be used to decode their in-game signals.
Harbaugh was suspended the last three regular season games of 2023 by The Big 10 for violating its "Sportsmanship Policy/"
Moore's expected suspension - first reported by ESPN - is not finalized, according to the AP sources.
The Source: Information for this report is from published stories by the Associated Press and ESPN.