Republican Michigan Senator Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, State Senator Tom Barrett announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Michigan Army National Guard implemented a COVID-19 screening policy for all soldiers one week prior to their departure for training events,” Barrett said. “Despite taking reasonable precautions, I was notified this afternoon that I tested positive during a routine screening on Friday.”

Barrett went on to say that he has not experienced any significant symptoms and will be self-isolating. He also said he will be making contact with the people he has been around in the past couple weeks, so they seek medical advice.