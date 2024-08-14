Republican Tudor Dixon not ruling out running for governor in 2026 race

During her first bid for statewide office, Republican Tudor Dixon lost to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by about 10 points, but she often scored with key arguments during their debates.

Tim Skubuck: "Do you still have the bug to be governor?"

"You know what, (20)26 is always in the back of my mind, but right now we're focused on (20)24," she said.

Dixon beat out a crowded GOP field of challengers to win the nomination. Some pundits felt the businesswoman and conservative pundit showed political moxie. against a more seasoned political performer.

Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in that 2022 contest and she is currently campaigning to get him elected again. If she runs for governor, having him in the White House could be an asset for her political hopes.

The governor can't run again but Dixon would likely have plenty of primary opponents for this open seat

Former GOP candidate Kevin Rinke is not hiding the fact that he may run again - and ditto for businessman Perry Johnson.

While she has not announced formally, Dixon sounds like a candidate already.

"I've seen what has happened in the last two years and it's pretty devastating," she said. "So whatever I do is going to be to advance the state, to make it better."

Tim Skubick: "With your permission could I report that you have not ruled it out?"

"Yes," she said.

Skubick: "That would be fair?"

"Yes that would be fair," she said. "You'll have to find out like everyone else, Tim."

Skubick: "Will you call me when you decide?"

"You know I will," she said.

Skubiuck: "I'm going to hang onto this tape."

"That's fine with me," she said.

Tudor Dixon



