Rescue dog tests out new wheelchair ramp in heartwarming video

A wheelchair-using dog showed off his bravery last month after a new ramp was installed in his home.

The video, uploaded on Facebook on July 3, shows a paralyzed rescue dog, named Benny, barking with excitement over his present before courageously testing out the ramp.

The Tucker Farm is a foster family for Bosley’s Place, a neonatal rescue orphanage for puppies in Smyrna, Georgia. Benny was surrendered to the rescue by his breeder at two weeks of age when it was suspected that he had a spinal deformity.

The paralyzed rescue dog barks with excitement over his present before courageously testing out his new ramp.

His foster, Elizabeth LaBauve of the Tucker Farm, can be heard in the video praising Benny as a "good boy" and giving him some treats.

"Benny is so excited about his new ramp! Now to master it!," Tucker Farm wrote on social media.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

