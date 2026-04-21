Reservations open for Frankenmuth's new luxury hotel, The Mill at Zehnder Park

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The Brief The Mill at Zehnder Park, a luxury boutique hotel in Frankenmuth, is scheduled to open later this spring. Reservations are now open.



Frankenmuth's newest hotel, The Mill at Zehnder Park, is now taking reservations ahead of a late-spring opening.

The luxury boutique hotel within a building that once housed a flour mill features four suites that each include living areas, fireplaces, and views of the Cass River. On the lower level, guests can enjoy cocktails and small plates in the hotel's lounge.

(Photo: The Mill at Zehnder Park)

"The Mill represents an important next chapter for Zehnder’s as we continue to evolve the guest experience," said Nick Shelton, the president of Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth. "We’re looking forward to welcoming guests in a new way, delivering unmatched hospitality and attention to detail that families have come to expect from us for generations."

The hotel is within Zehnder's Park, which includes Splash Village and Zehnder's restaurant.

See the suites and make your reservation here.