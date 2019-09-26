Residents get home upgrades who live near Gordie Howe bridge project

As the work continues on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, there is a special focus on the health of people who live nearby.

Detroit ironworker Jose Guzman still has the photographs hanging on his wall. It's a memorial to 9-11, where he spent six months cleaning up after the attacks.

"I went over there and see, it was a very awful sight," he said. "I have some breathing problems, asthma and all this stuff so I had to retire early because of my health issues."

Like so many workers at the site, Guzman's health has suffered. But like so many in his neighborhood, he faces other health issues as well. He is close to I-75 and heavy industry in southwest Detroit, and now close to where the new Gordie Howe International Bridge will be built.

"Lot of people don't know it, but a lot of people die from cancer and all that because of all the issues we have around the neighborhood," he said.

"It's rashes, it's headaches, it's things that you wouldn't expect - sleep disruption, and all that affects families both young and old in particular. This is an area that has a high density of children in the city. So it's really important that this program is happening," said Simone Sagovac with the Southwest Detroit Community Benefits Foundation.

That program is a partnership between the foundation and the City of Detroit, funded by part of the $30 million the Canadian government has given the city of Detroit as part of the bridge deal. One example: They're putting new windows and air filtration systems in 200 homes within 300 feet of I-75 that will be impacted by the upcoming construction.

Guzman's is the first home to be completed. Mayor Mike Duggan met with him to tour his home, happy to see this ironworker, who's lived in Detroit for 35 years, won't be going anywhere -- determined to stay and glad to have the city concerned about his health.

"We're putting in extra insulation, we're putting in double pane windows so it's quieter, putting in central air that filters almost to the level of hospital operating rooms, so that folks who live in these houses can breathe easily," Duggan said.

"I'm very pleased with the work and the contractor from the city is very good," Guzman said.

Guzman one of many people getting new windows, new HVAC systems. In fact, his sister down the street is getting new windows right now.

"We're going to make this neighborhood stronger and healthier for years to come," Duggan said.

It's a neighborhood where Guzman will stay and care for his 93-year-old father in the city he's called home since moving here from the Dominican Republic in 1984.

"Oh that's right, I'm not going nowhere," Guzman said. "Nowhere. No way, Jose."