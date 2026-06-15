Residents at Millie on Brush in Detroit alarmed over rat infestation and safety concerns

The Brief The Millie on Brush residents in Detroit say they have serious concerns ranging from sanitation and odors to safety. The property manager referred FOX 2 to an executive vice president, who said they are working on the issues. Rushin says management at The Millie on Brush will be issued a correction order and then ticketed if they don't comply.



They say they were promised luxury living but have a rat infestation instead at a Detroit apartment high-rise.

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The Millie on Brush is located in Downtown Detroit, a great location. But some residents say the conditions inside are far from fine, and they have serious concerns ranging from sanitation and odors to safety.

"Now we've been finding rats running in the lobby, running at people," said resident Allanah Morales. "I have a dog, so it's very concerning for me. Even just going through the lobby, you'll see feces from time to time from the rats, so it's a major health risk. I would say the trash is the main thing. Even if you were to walk into the lobby right now, it constantly has this, I don't know, purely horrid smell."

There has also been concerns of homeless people wandering the halls, peeing on walls and attempting to enter residences.

The property manager referred FOX 2 to an executive vice president, who said they are working on the issues and that an inspector from the city was on site today and gave a rave review.

But that's not what the city's chief enforcement officer told FOX 2.

"We received a complaint regarding the pests, the smell, the elevator and the air conditioning. The inspector verified they have issues with all of those conditions," said Arthur Rushin, chief enforcement officer for the City of Detroit. "They do have an infestation of rodents, so we are going to address that with an emergency correction order. They do have a pest control company that they've hired."

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Rushin says management at The Millie on Brush will be issued a correction order and then ticketed if they don't comply. But they will be meeting with management to come up with a plan to move forward and into compliance.

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