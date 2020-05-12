Residents of a Waterford apartment were serenaded with an adorable song on Mother's Day

Three umbrellas swayed to the strumming of a guitar Sunday morning when a small concert formed at the base of a Waterford apartment complex.

Under a cloudy sky came a fitting tribute to the occupants of the senior living facility.

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you, please don't take my sunshine away"

Belting out the words to her grandmother was Rebecca Roy, a 26-year-old. She was joined by her husband, sister, and mother as all four serenaded her grandmother for Mother's Day.

Amid the scary pandemic-driven times of 2020, it's precious moments like these that serve as a thankful reminder of everything waiting for us once we overcome COVID-19.