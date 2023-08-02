'Respect the city as if it's your house': Dearborn mayor's online video urges to keep parks clean

The Dearborn mayor has a simple, but strong, message for residents — keep your parks as clean as your homes.

Abdullah Hammoud says he’s tired of seeing litter at parks, so he turned to social media in hopes of encouraging others to beautify their neighborhood.

In an impromptu Facebook Live video, Hammoud was dressed down in a T-shirt, sweatpants, backwards cap and sneakers, he urged people to keep the parks clean.

"When I was at the gym, coming home, I saw the post of some litter was left in a park," he said. "Nothing frustrates me more than folks who have a lack of respect or who are lazy. People should just try to take their garbage and take it to the trash."

FOX 2 caught up with Mayor Hammoud on Wednesday on his visit to promote Dearborn Homecoming this weekend.

"So, if you’re going to come and throw away loaves of bread, trays of food, leave behind your charcoal, spit your seeds all over," Hammoud said in his live video. "I’m at the point where I have a picker, several pickers in my car, and loads of garbage bags."

The mess at Levagood Park continues to get the attention of people online days later.

Hammoud says it’s been overwhelmingly positive.

"It’s unacceptable. you have to respect the whole city as if it’s your house. If you wouldn’t to do this on your own backyard or on your front porch, why do you have to do it at a public playground where children come to play?" he said. "You should leave everything as you found it - nice and clean."

Nationally, numerous studies have shown community parks in cities can help reduce crime and build relationships between neighbors.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud just wants to keep the parks in Dearborn clean, even if he has to roll up his sleeves to do it.

"You've got to lead by example," he said. "I don’t care what title you've got. You’re not above from picking up garbage that is left behind. I care for my city not just because of being mayor. But because it’s home. I care for my home."

The mayor hopes his Facebook Live video and his actions will encourage others to keep their neighborhoods clean too.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.



