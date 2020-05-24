Retired DDOT driver passes away from COVID-19 complications 

Former ATU Local 26 President Fred Westbrook has passed away from COVID-19, officials announced on Sunday.

Fred was a retired DDOT bus driver who served 30 years of service to the Detroit community. He was also a family man who leaves behind a wife, children, grandchildren, some extended family and friends.

“During the years Fred and I worked together, he was a great partner in the progress we have made reforming DDOT and improving service,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “More than any other issue, Fred was a tireless advocate for the safety of his members and championed many of the steps we took to improve safety, such as establishing a dedicated transit police force and installing video cameras on all of our buses.”

