Retired Michigan State trooper faces judge in murder of Samuel Sterling

A retired Michigan State Police trooper appeared in Kentwood District Court for his murder arraignment after allegedly killing a fleeing wanted suspect during a chase.

Brian Keely faced a judge Wednesday, charged with running down 25-year-old Samuel Sterling in April. Keely, a 50-year-old detective sergeant, officially retired on Tuesday according to Michigan State Police.

Keely has been charged with one count of second degree murder, a life offense, or alternatively, one count of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony.

Keely was part of a task force in MSP's Sixth District trying to arrest Sterling when the man ran on foot in Kentwood. Several MSP troopers and other officers chased him on foot and in their cars – but it was Keely who hit Sterling.

Nessell said Keely was in an unmarked vehicle when he turned and hit Sterling in the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant. He was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

The judge gave Keely a $250,000 personal recognizance bond. The judge said the 26-year veteran trooper had no past history of any incidents.

The low bond did not set well with Sterling's family or their attorney.

Brian Keely, middle, sits with his attorney Marc Curtis, at right.

"I know that this is just the first step," said Sterling's mother Andrica Cage, adding she did not think it was a normal hearing. "Anybody who kills somebody is supposed to be in handcuffs and get charged. He walked in as a free man and left as a free man, back out the door.

"I'm numb right now, I have a lot of emotions going through me. I miss my son a whole lot, that was my baby. You can't bring him back, no matter how much we go through court you can't bring Samuel back."

Sterling was being pursued, wanted for a number of outstanding warrants at the time. FOX 17 spoke with Lewis Langham, professor emeritus at Cooley Law School, who said the retirement decision was likely made to secure Keely's retirement pension.

In court defense attorney Marc Curtis said that Keely's MSP status was in limbo, adding that state police released to the media that he has retired. He had previously been suspended without pay during the investigation.

Police video released immediately after Sterling's death, the unmarked car can be seen hitting and pinning him against the outside wall of a Burger King.

Bodycam video shows the police chase and fatal hit of a man wanted for several warrants in west Michigan

Officers then stood around for several minutes as they waited for paramedics to arrive. They cuffed him and told him to relax and to focus on his breath. Sterling can also be heard asking for help and why he was hit.

FOX 17 reported that because Healy was working as part of a federal task force at the time, he was not wearing a body camera and his unmarked vehicle did not have a dash camera.

A large contingent of blue shirt supporters that had police sat on Keely's side of the court room. On the shirts, was a decal of a badge with the area code 616 on it and "Michigan State Police" around the badge.

"I'm not surprised, I didn't ask anybody to be here from my side, because I thought it would be a normal hearing and that's it," Sterling's mother said. "Otherwise, I know my community would have been here for me."

A march is being organized at the State Capitol in support of the Sterling family on Friday at 10 a.m.

On May 28, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges against Keely in a video, saying "Detective Sergeant Keely’s actions that day were legally, grossly negligent and created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, which could have otherwise been prevented."

Below is police video of the incident, viewer discretion is advised.



