Retired Warren police K-9 needs help in fight against cancer

A special fundraiser is being held for a retired K-9 officer in Warren facing the fight of his life.

The money raised will help pay for the treatment and recovery costs for Kantor, an 8-year-old German shepherd recently diagnosed with cancer.

"This is Kantor," said Officer Nick Hofer, Warren Police Department. "I’ve been his handler for about five years, he’s retired now."

When a current or retired partner is hurting, the team works to lift that member up. That’s the message the Warren Police Department is sending as it works to help Kantor.

"You wouldn’t know anything is wrong with him," said Hofer.

The 8-year-old German Shepherd who now lives with his long-time partner, Hofer, was diagnosed with cancer in his neck, and it has started to spread.

"Just hanging out at home watching TV and scratching underneath his chin, I found a lump just behind his jaw," Hofer said. "I went to the vet later that week, got it tested and that’s when we found out it was lymphoma."

But Warren Police know Kantor is a fighter. He had a stellar career with Warren PD which included locating deadly narcotics and assisting with locating nearly 100 wanted suspects.

"A K-9 is just an invaluable tool for law enforcement they have the capabilities that no other officer can possess," said Hofer.

That’s why this department is working to support Kantor and get him the treatment he needs.

"The treatment that they recommend the best chance the best prognosis was chemotherapy so we start that, this Friday," he said.

But this dog-saving treatment is not cheap. Warren Police are asking for donations to the Warren Police & Fire Benevolent Association.

The Association will then cover Kantor’s medical expenses so that he receives the necessary treatments.

"He’s family so I’m going to do whatever I can to give him the best chance at success and keep him with me as long as I can, Hofer said.

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe link HERE.

Checks can be made out to the Warren Police & Fire Benevolent Association and mailed to the Warren Police Department (29900 S. Civic Center Blvd, Warren MI 48098, ATTN Police Administration).



