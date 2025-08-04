Rev. Solomon Kinloch says leading Detroit would be a natural extension of his ministry

The Brief Michigan prepares for primary Election Day on Aug. 5, 2025, with absentee ballots sent out in advance. The Detroit mayoral race is one of the hottest races happening Aug. 5. Voters can register in person up to Election Day in Michigan.



Mayoral candidate Rev. Solomon Kinloch says his bid to lead Detroit isn’t a career pivot—it’s a continuation of the work he’s already been doing for nearly three decades.

"For the last 27 years I’ve served as senior pastor of Triumph Church," Kinloch told FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. "I was always reared and raised that the pulpit is not a pedestal to lift a person, but it’s a platform to lift an entire community."

Big picture view:

Kinloch envisions the mayor’s office as a convening force. Within his first 100 days, he says he would gather unions, community organizations, CEOs, philanthropists, and faith leaders around the same table to create a shared vision on the tariff uncertainty America is dealing with. Negotiations with bordering Canada are ongoing and could impact the city.

"No Mayor is a Messiah," he said. "The Mayor does not run the city by himself."

Kinloch says he plans to bring the same collaborative approach to city government. That includes helping residents not just get by, but thrive—especially when it comes to making do with fewer federal dollars now that Detroit’s $826 million in ARPA funds are running out.

"I don’t want us to suggest to the residents of the city of Detroit we don’t have resources," he said. "Yes, we may not have a billion dollars worth of ARPA money coming in, but we still have resources."

Kinloch also wants to reframe how the city deals with its high property tax burden. He says residents are still "reeling and reaping from the over taxations," and he wants to work with state leaders to address what he calls a disproportionate system.

Local perspective:

On housing, Kinloch believes the city must do more to reverse the decline in homeownership. He says down payment assistance and repair grants could help: "For years we’ve seen rentership increase and homeownership decrease." He added, "If we can’t find a way through the front door in order to address it, the mayor’s office has multiple tools in order to make sure we’re still bringing relief."

He also emphasized that corporate tax breaks should be conditional. When asked by Golston if he believes in clawbacks for developers who don’t deliver promised housing, he replied: "I believe that there should be punitive repercussions and responsibilities for anybody that does not keep their promises to the city."

On the issue of I-375 and the 30 acres of land expected to be reclaimed, Kinloch says he wants the community—not just elites—to be at the center of the conversation.

"For so long we’ve been told and taught that aristocrats, bureaucrats, and capitalists should only sit in the seats of power," Kinloch said. "When you think of 375 and Black Bottom… when you think of the trauma that has been inflicted on the community, we cannot even approach having those conversations… without hearing from the citizens of this city."

Dig deeper:

Kinloch also addressed criticism regarding his residency. A spokesperson for his campaign preciously said that he voted in Detroit during the 2024 election with a valid ID and has been certified as a candidate. Still, some have questioned whether he lives in the city full-time.

"I live in Detroit," Kinloch said. "My heart has always been in Detroit. My mission and my work has always been to deliver for the people in the city of Detroit. Do I own homes in other places? Yes… but I am a resident of this city and I’ve been placed on the ballot. I’ve been certified. It’s just an attempt by my opponents… to distract and deflect from the real conversations that Detroiters want to have. I’m not going to let people pull me into gutter politics."

He also responded to renewed attention around a decades-old domestic violence case.

"More than 30 years ago as a 19-year-old boy, I made a mistake," Kinloch said. "An argument escalated and went to [a] place it never should have went. I went through the judicial process and I went through the redemptive process."

Kinloch added that he and his ex-wife remained married for years after the incident and are still friends today.

"People don’t want toxicity and poison in government," he said. "They want individuals who can be responsible and respectful."

The Source: FOX 2 used reporting from previous stories and interviewed the mayoral candidate.