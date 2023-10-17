Review of MSU mass shooting review found good response but criticized trustees

Eight months after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University where three students were killed and five others injured, school leaders have released an independent review of its emergency response.

The after-action review ruled that police acted appropriately, timely and correctly back on Feb. 13.

Former Michigan Director of the FBI Andy Arena reviewed the report.

"I think there are lessons learned, not only for Michigan State but for other campuses," said Arena, the current executive director of the Detroit Crime Commission.

For example, the 25-page report commissioned by MSU in April, from Security Risk Management Consultants concluded that:

-The calls to 911 were handled appropriately.

-Various local police agencies responded appropriately to the scenes at Berkey Hall and the Union buildings.

-The police took appropriate action to locate and eliminate any deadly threats

-MSU revised the plan to enhance campus safety and security.

"When I do a threat assessment when I come in and look, those are the things I’m looking at," Arena said. "I’m looking at your planning, I’m looking at your physical security, some of the things we sometimes overlook. And I think this report really shined the light on that."

For more on the MSU report, go here.

Those security measures, included more use of key cards, locks on the school’s 1,300 academic classrooms, more cameras, and mandatory active violent intruder training for all employees and students.

Where MSU can improve, the report found numerous people trying to do too many things, creating additional chaos - and that included some clergy members and the board of trustees.

See also: More coverage of the MSU shooting can be found here.

FOX 2: "Some things that MSU still has to do, for example: Staging areas, eliminating some chaos, the board of trustees, what do you make of that?"

"So what I make of that are some good suggestions," Arena said. "These are the things you overlook sometimes. Like where is the press going to stage? Executive management, stay out and let the professionals do their business."

Interim President Theresa Woodruff said in a statement: "It provides concrete recommendations for strengthening campus, safety, and reinforces that our efforts are on the right track."



