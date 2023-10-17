Michigan State University shooting report analyzes initial response, suggestions for improved safety

An independent review of the Michigan State University shooting details what the school and police did right, along with what changes should be made to improve safety moving forward.

Read the full report below.

Security Risk Management Consultants (SRMC) reviewed the Feb. 13 shooting that left three dead. The review looked at the immediate response to the shooting and actions taken after the incident.

The 25-page report highlights both what went well and what can be improved.

According to SRMC's report, the MSU police "response was appropriate, timely, and correct." The report went on to say that "the response in no way contributed to the prolongation of the incident, nor did it contribute in any way to additional loss of life." Still, there is room for improvement.

The report provided recommendations in these areas:

Public safety department policies and procedures

Planning and preparation

Officer safety and equipment

Leadership coordination and collaboration

Command and control

Internal communications, situational awareness and intelligence

External communications, public relations and traditional and social media

Interagency memorandums of understanding, support agreements and practices

Emergency medical and psychological care

First responder wellness and mental health

Victim and witness support

Community relations, partnerships and resilience

Institutional continuity and recovery efforts

Campus technology evaluation

According to the school, the university has already implemented many of the recommended changes, such as improving the Family Assistance Center processes, expanding and centralizing security cameras on campus, implementing a centralized security operations center, upgrading electronic building access, and updating door locks on campus.

The school said that Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff and the executive leadership team are reviewing the report to determine if additional changes need to be made.

"This report is a critical next step in our ongoing commitment to ensuring MSU is a safe place for all who come to our campus," Woodruff said. "SRMC highlights equally the complexities of such a tragic event on our campus along with the incredible dedication and response by our first responders and staff."

Read the full report (if you don't see it below, click here):