Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief through Clara Lionel foundation

Rihanna has made a $5 million contribution to coronavirus relief efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The 32-year-old singer's foundation announced the contribution on its Twitter account on Saturday.

"We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes," the foundation wrote.

The "Work" singer founded the nonprofit organization in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Its aim is to support and fund "groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world."

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas discussed the monumental importance of Rihanna's pledge to TMZ.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities -- those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” she told the outlet.

The organization is also supported by Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball.

The singer's donation will aid organizations that help support communities with protective gear, medical supplies and equipment, as well as funding food banks across the world.