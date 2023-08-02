Rise in leprosy cases in Florida shouldn't impact travel plans, says doctor

A rise in leprosy cases has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a warning about parts of Florida.

"They’re concentrated in six states but central Florida is the big area where there is just the most cases," said Dr. Matthew Sims, Corewell Health East.

Leprosy is a chronic, infectious disease that can lead to skin lesions and nerve damage - but doctors say it is treatable. Central Florida has been the most impacted area of the state, according to reports.

"In my career, I think I’ve treated four patients with leprosy, every one of them had gotten it from outside the country," said Sims, the director of Infectious Disease Research. "Usually it takes about two to three years of antibiotics and one of the main antibiotics that we use is hard to get."

So what’s behind this uptick in cases in Florida? Medical professionals point to climate change as a leading culprit.

"This is probably somehow related to changes in the climate the southern part of the United States is warmer than its ever been," Sims said. "Florida this year has had 15 cases already of leprosy that don’t seem to be from outside the country. Most of the time they’re outside the country."

As cases of leprosy continue in Florida, travel agencies are also offering advice.

"In general what we recommend is that in any type of travel be safe while you are traveling," said David Fishman, Cadillac Travel Group. "And take out insurance, because if something does happen, then you will be protected and taken care of."

Doctors say for those planning trips to Florida there’s no evidence right now that you should cancel.

"Even though it’s doubled in that area and it’s higher risk there is a very small number of people overall who have gotten it," Sims said. "I wouldn’t necessarily say you need to avoid the area because of it but if you are immunosuppressed, it’s something to keep in mind."