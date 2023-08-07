Roadwork to transform I-94 into 'world's most sophisticated highway' begins Monday

article

Incoming road work on I-94 will close the westbound shoulder on the freeway Monday as crews begin work on a project that will form the road into the "world's most sophisticated roadway."

Beginning Aug. 7, shoulder work in Western Wayne County between Belleville and Rawsonville roads will restrict access to vehicles. There will be no lane closures until September when the left lane is shut down for resurfacing.

The work on westbound I-94 is part of Michigan's connected and automated vehicle (CAV) corridor, which is overseen by mobility company Cavnue and will be the world's first of its kind.

When the work is complete, the left lane of I-94 in western Wayne County will be outfitted with digital infrastructure that's expected to cater to a mix of transportation forms, ranging from traditional transit vehicles to more advanced forms of movement like automated and electric cars.

It's only phase one of what's expected to be multi-year job with several phases.

According to its website, Cavnue will oversee four portions of Phase 1 construction of the CAV corridor, before completing phase two in I-94 that leads into Detroit, and phase 3 in Ann Arbor.

The route was selected to include other stops along the way, like Detroit Wayne Airport, Michigan Central Station, and the University of Michigan.

All lane restrictions will eventually lift by November.