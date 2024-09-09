Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will appear on November ballot in Michigan, high court rules

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the Michigan ballot in the upcoming general election, the state supreme court ruled on Monday.

Kennedy's request to have his name removed from the November ballot was struck down by a court of claims, before the decision was reversed by the court of appeals last week. In an emergency request from the Michigan Secretary of State, the court agreed to take the case to rule once and for all.

The decision to reinstate the lower court's ruling is a blow to Kennedy, who has since dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

The 5-2 decision is also a blow to Trump, who was counting on keeping Kennedy's name off the ballot in swing states like Michigan that could decide the election by razor-thin margins.

The timing is important because Michigan is expected to start printing ballots soon for the presidential election. The first ballots will be mailed out 45 days before election.