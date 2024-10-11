Rochester Hills doctor accused of secretly recording children charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old

The Rochester Hills doctor allegedly behind the collecting of nude images of women and children who police believe used his physician's license to assault patients has been charged with more felonies - this time for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old.

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, 40, was arraigned on 17 felony counts on Friday for a series of assaults that took place in Novi in 2023 and 2024, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

The charges include two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Aejaz previously worked at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Henry Ford Macomb in Clinton Township.

Aejaz was first identified in August when both sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges during a press conference, telling media they suspected the doctor had assaulted others.

After discovering thousands of videos on a storage device owned by Aejaz that contained explicit material including sexual encounters with women who were unconscious or asleep, Bouchard warned the magnitude of the doctor's offenses is not currently known.

He said it would take a while for investigators to comb through all the evidence. Meanwhile, he and McDonald pleaded with possible victims or families of victims to come forward.

"We know that there are additional victims, and we ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at OCSOSIU@oakgov.com," the prosecutor said in a statement issued on Thursday.

In a Friday statement from Bouchard, he said the sheriff's office was able to uncover a "very large list" of additional crimes that had yet to be charged.

"As I have said from the beginning, this was going to take a huge amount of work and a significant amount of time," Bouchard said. "Having said that, we will leave no stone unturned to seek justice for every victim."

Anyone who believes they have knowledge of the alleged assaults is asked to contact detectives at OCSOSIU@oakgov.com.