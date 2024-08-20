article

The Brief Rochester Hills doctor secretly recorded victims as young as 2 years old in changing rooms, bathrooms, hospitals, and his own home Several devices owned by Dr. Oumair Aejaz were seized by police, including one hard drive with more than 13,000 videos Number of victims is unknown, but could include multiple states going back at least six years



A 40-year-old doctor is being held on $2 million bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes that law enforcement say extends years and includes numerous offenses potentially across multiple states.

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, was arrested earlier in August after he allegedly placed hidden cameras in a variety of settings from bathrooms, changing areas, hospital rooms, and even his own home where he would record children as young as 2 years old in varying states of undress.

He also allegedly recorded sexual encounters with numerous women who were unconscious or asleep, the Oakland County Sheriff said on Tuesday. The magnitude of Aejaz's offenses is not currently known, but Sheriff Mike Bouchard said it will take months to fully investigate.

"The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great, we're just beginning to wrap our arms around it," he said. "Disturbing on so many levels."

He equated the scale of criminality to Larry Nasser, the disgraced sports doctor convicted of abusing dozens of young women in his care.

Several search warrants have been served since Aejaz was arrested on Aug. 8 at his home. They include computers, phones, and 15 external devices. Bouchard said a single hard drive had 13,000 videos on it.

He may have uploaded videos into cloud storage as well.

Flanked alongside Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, she announced Aejaz had been charged with 10 total counts.

The charges include:

One count of child sexually abusive activity

One count of using a computer to create or reproduce child sexually abusive material

Two counts of recording children under the age of 18 while nude

Two counts of capturing or recording two women over the age of 18 while nude

Four counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Many of the allegations stem from Aejaz allegedly recording a mother and her kids inside a changing room at the Goldfish Swimming Club in 2023. However, he is also believed to have assaulted patients inside hospital rooms.

"These are children and moms at a swim school," McDonald said. "They’re there to teach their kids to swim. Because that brings their kids joy and because they want their kids to be safe around water. They were victimized by a person of trust in the community – a medical doctor."

His work history shows he was employed at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township and Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. His current employment was a physician contracted with a company that would send him to different hospitals.

Before that, he moved to the U.S. in 2011 on a work visa from India, where he is a citizen. His residency took place at Sinai Grace Hospital before spending time in Alabama. He returned to Michigan in 2018.

The sheriff said authorities became aware of the offenses after his wife came forward with disturbing materials. Prior to his arrest, he had no criminal history.

Due to the number of victims and the difficulty identifying them, police have provided an email that people can use to get in touch with the authorities. If you believe you may have been a victim or have information, please reach out to OCSOsiu@oakgov.com.