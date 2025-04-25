Rochester Hills doctor headed to trial for allegedly sexually assaulting minor

The Brief The defendant in a disturbing sexual assault case out of Novi was in court for a preliminary hearing Omair Aejaz, 40, is charged with 17 felonies Aejaz is also charged in a separate case of numerous counts for secretly recording both kids and adults without their consent.



The Rochester Hills doctor accused of a litany of crimes for secretly recording people in bathrooms and changing rooms was in court for a separate sexual assault case on Friday.

Omair Aejaz, 40, was bound over for trial after a judge heard evidence that he allegedly sexually assaulted a little girl.

Big picture view:

A Rochester Hills doctor appeared in court Friday for a preliminary exam after being charged with 17 felonies in connection with the assault of a child.

Aejaz had allegedly taken videos of himself molesting the child, which law enforcement found on his phone. Discussing it in court, two officers testified before a judge about evidence collected against the doctor.

"There were several videos of a minor child about 5 years to 6 years old. He was going to her in the night," said Det. Sgt. Chad Allen.

Police said the assaults happened in Novi.

Friday's exam focused specifically on Aejaz's alleged assaults of the child.

"There were several videos," said Det. Sgt. John Elges. "I can’t describe them. I know of what appeared to be a young female laying in bed and an individual."

There was a freckle on Aejaz's hand that police used to identify him as the individual in the video.

Dig deeper:

Friday's case is separate from another series of felony counts that Aejaz is charged with.

He has also been arraigned on numerous counts of placing hidden cameras in changing rooms and bathrooms at doctor's offices and at a swim school.

According to law enforcement, he secretly recorded both adults and children as young as 2 years old.

Police have recovered at least 13,000 videos in that case.

He willbe back in court on May 22 for those charges.